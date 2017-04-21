Notable Numbers: Spring flowers

Some thoughts on May flowers that follow April showers:
1 -- Number of roses that means “love at first sight”
1 -- Number of roses that means “I couldn’t afford a dozen”
9 -- Number of roses that symbolizes “forever”
25 -- Number of roses that represents a congratulations
(These figures come from Teleflora)
2500 BC --When Egyptians are known to have decorated with flowers
5,000 -- Number of flowers a bee can visit in one day
16,000 -- Number of florists in the United States
79 -- Percentage of flower sales to women
$27 billion -- Approximate annual spending on flowers in the U.S.
$30 -- Average cost of an arranged bouquet of daisies
$15.8 million -- Value of the Juliet Rose, created by David Austin over a period of 15 years. It is the world’s second most expensive flower.
$15 -- Cost of one Lily of the Valley
$275 -- Cost of a high-end orchid
18 -- Number of inches, in terms of height, that Cleopatra is said to have stacked rose petals in her palace to greet Mark Antony
