April 28, 2017 7:29 PM

Notable Numbers: The big rain

46.58 In inches, average annual precipitation in Raleigh

10 Number of inches of rainfall between Sunday and Tuesday in Raleigh, a record

67 In inches, average annual rainfall in Mobile, Ala., America’s wettest city

60 In inches, average annual rainfall in Port Arthur, Texas, hometown of Janis Joplin, who sang, “I Can’t Stand the Rain.”

1 In inches, average annual rainfall in Las Vegas (some years, less)

470 In inches, average annual rainfall in Mawsynram, a village in northeastern India that is said to be the wettest place in the world

0 Annual precipitation, not in inches, in the Atacama Desert in South America, the dryest place in the world

$2.75 Cost of a brown paper parasol umbrella from the Paper Lantern Store

$850 Cost of a Burberry Nubuck Ostrick Handle umbrella (and they call it ostrick, not ostrich)

$4.05 Cost of a rain poncho from Galeton

$1,895 Cost of a Burberry Wiltshire trenchcoat

