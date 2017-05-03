Cooper means business, and business should mean education

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:01 Surveillance video from Smithfield’s Chicken ’n Bar-B-Q police incident Pause 1:41 Chief Justice Martin pushes to raise the age for adult criminal prosecution to 18 2:08 Mother: 'My daughter was in the woods found 500 feet from that accident 3 days later' 8:09 UNC's Roy Williams speaks to the Legislature after Tar Heels honored 2:03 'It's been very emotional' says David Harris of Smithfield's Chicken 'n Bar-B-Q about recent allegations 0:58 She lost 2 children in 6 weeks. Now mother hopes for ‘kindness and love’ 0:39 Sen. Gunn throws shade at NC State fans 3:16 Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car 1:15 Legislating a family business for some 1:57 Wake County Schools replacing textbooks with free online materials Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Gov. Roy Cooper presented his 2017-2019 budget plan on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Durham Technical Community College. Cooper described it as a commonsense budget that should have broad appeal thanks to an emphasis on education and good health achieved without an increase in taxes or fees. Clifton Dowell NCInsider.com