Students, teaching lawmakers about arts funding in N.C.

Fortunately, members of the North Carolina General Assembly didn’t respond to an office “sit-in” Wednesday with the same snide, belligerent attitude they’ve shown toward Moral Monday protesters. Then again, these activists were students from Durham elementary schools, taking over the office of state Sen. Chad Barefoot, a Wake Forest Republican.

Sen. Chad Barefoot MLewis

The students, taking an art lesson, were trying to build support for more permanent guarantees of future funding for arts and physical education programs in North Carolina’s public schools. GOP orders to cut class sizes — lacking corresponding increases in funding — would have forced school systems across the state to cancel arts and PE. That’s because teachers for those subjects are paid by moving unneeded money from the salary pool for regular teachers of core subjects. If the class size rules as passed by the Republican majority, sans more money, had not been delayed, as they were, then arts and PE would have been gone.

The students — Barefoot was not there but was accommodating with his office — were trying to show lawmakers how important art and PE are, and making their point with what appeared to be an old-fashioned sit-in. They made it: arts and PE can make a difference and do. A student who needs encouragement to demonstrate more enthusiasm in all subjects can find inspiration in art or music. These are good and vital parts of all education.