Rep. Steve Scalise is on a nation’s mind

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana knew there were hazards in public service long before he was shot Wednesday morning at a congressional team baseball practice. Just being in the public eye, no matter which political party to which one may belong or what position one may have on issues, represents a risk from those motivated to take “action” without regard to its consequences.

Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina’s 6th District attended the practice, which was for the Republican team and at a field long-used. Walker said it appeared to him the suspect, who was killed, wanted to “kill as many Republican members as possible.” Indeed, he seemed linked to some anti-GOP groups.

Scalise, ranked third in the House leadership as Majority Whip, is a conservative but a seemingly popular member with those in both parties, and his politics have nothing to do with the overwhelming response to this awful incident on the part of his constituents and others. He’s being supported with thoughts and prayers, and should be.

He was fortunate in that his position seems to have brought the Capitol police to the field in force, and they responded bravely and quickly to what most certainly was a chaotic and frightening situation. This is a time to appreciate them, and to hope for a good recovery for the congressman and the congressional aide and the officers who were wounded. All are public servants and all were simply acting in accordance with their responsibilities.