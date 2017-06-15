D.C. shooting has brought some much-needed unity to Congress

Members of the Republican team say a prayer before the Congressional Baseball Game between Democrats and Republicans at Nationals Stadium June 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. This year's congressional charity baseball game is proceeding after a rifle-wielding critic of President Donald Trump opened fire June 14, 2017 on US lawmakers practicing for the charity event, seriously wounding a top Republican congressman and three others before he was killed by police. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI AFP/Getty Images