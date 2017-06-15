D.C. shooting has brought some much-needed unity to Congress

Within hours, the tragic shooting on a baseball practice field near Washington that left the shooter dead and a congressman and others wounded seemed to bring some foes in Congress together.
Even President Donald Trump, who rode to the White House on a road of division, rightly called for unity.
Congress is a contentious place, and the battles between Republicans and Democrats have never been more fierce than in the eight years under President Barack Obama and the early days of Trump’s presidency. But Democrats and Republicans recognized that what happened to Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, the third-ranking member in the House, could happen to anyone in public life. It appears that Scalise, his Republican colleagues and others, who were practicing for a charity baseball game, were targeted by a man – who died from his own wounds – who disagreed with Republicans’ positions.
And because the shooter’s political views drove him to commit a crazy and violent act, all Washington is on edge as Scalise fights for his life.
But something the shooter would not have wanted also has happened. Republicans and Democrats have gotten together to talk about the need for unity, for calmer voices, for debate not driven by outrageous rhetoric. The incident seems to have brought about a unity of spirit. It may not last, but at least it has been shown to be possible.
That unity also is evident in the pulling-together of Washington and the nation to hope for Scalise’s recovery.
