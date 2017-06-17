On Father’s Day – behind the taciturn manner, a well of sentiment

A true Father’s Day story: The “kid” was 55 when his father died after a good long life. He’d always thought of the “old man” as a tough character, not given to sentiment, not inclined to hug much and certainly not to shed a tear.
Still, he’d known the old man loved him and the other kids, but Mom supplied the sentimental stuff. So he and his brother and sister went through different parts of his father’s belongings, sorting things out for charity or shelving the odd keepsake.
And then, in a drawer, he came upon a stack of cards, bound with a rubber band … must’ve been six or eight inches thick. Every card he and the others had ever given the old man, from the ones they made in kindergarten to the ones they sent him just last year – for Father’s Day, for his birthday, for Christmas – were there, carefully stacked in order and clearly well-looked-over through the years.
They’d found him out. It turned out fathers can be as sentimental as mothers. And so today, Father’s Day, think about the dads gone on, and have a good cry if you will, indulging in all the memories made. Gather with the ones still around, and have a good laugh, making new memories. Some day, they’ll mean everything.
