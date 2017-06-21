The death of Otto Warmbier escalates North Korea situation

In this March 16, 2016 photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. The death last week of American student Warmbier, who fell into a coma after being arrested in North Korea, has led to increased calls for the release of other Americans being held by North Korea. questions about whether his tour agency was adequately prepared for its trips into the hard-line communist state. The Young Pioneer Tours agency built up a business attracting young travelers with cut-rate, hard-partying adventures into one of the worldâ€™s most isolated countries. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)
In this March 16, 2016 photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. The death last week of American student Warmbier, who fell into a coma after being arrested in North Korea, has led to increased calls for the release of other Americans being held by North Korea. questions about whether his tour agency was adequately prepared for its trips into the hard-line communist state. The Young Pioneer Tours agency built up a business attracting young travelers with cut-rate, hard-partying adventures into one of the worldâ€™s most isolated countries. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File) Jon Chol Jin AP
In this March 16, 2016 photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. The death last week of American student Warmbier, who fell into a coma after being arrested in North Korea, has led to increased calls for the release of other Americans being held by North Korea. questions about whether his tour agency was adequately prepared for its trips into the hard-line communist state. The Young Pioneer Tours agency built up a business attracting young travelers with cut-rate, hard-partying adventures into one of the worldâ€™s most isolated countries. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File) Jon Chol Jin AP

Editorials

June 21, 2017 10:00 PM

The death of Otto Warmbier escalates North Korea situation

BY THE EDITORIAL BOARD

Kim Jong Un, the dictator who inherited rule of North Korea, seems ignorant of the rest of the world and particularly of how North Korea is perceived. In the wake of the needless, cruel death of American student Otto Warmbier, sentenced to 15 years of hard labor essentially for a prank, Kim Jong Un is in more trouble than he can imagine.

He and his predecessor/father, the late Kim Jong Il, have long ruled with fear and megalomania, and they taunt both the United States and South Korea, strengthened by a trade alliance with China. President Donald Trump has claimed his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping will help rein in North Korea, but the senseless death of Wambier, who died after being brought home, has stirred Trump’s rhetoric.

China’s not going to cut North Korea off, though it could by ceasing all trade. But North Korea’s ambition for nuclear weapons is dangerous in particular to China. So Trump finds himself in a troubling foreign policy crisis. Warmbier’s death makes it imperative that North Korea release three other Americans it has detained. Americans must hope Trump has his top foreign policy people working behind the scenes to get that done.

The country does not need an inexperienced president facing a crisis of this magnitude with what appears to be a yet-to-be-completed foreign policy team. Let us hope Trump puts aside his tendency to respond emotionally and personally to any challenge and formulates a strong response to Warmbier’s death without a military confrontation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Laughing with Chuck Amato

Laughing with Chuck Amato 0:53

Laughing with Chuck Amato
Watch Luke Kennard's surprise after Justin Jackson's ACC player of the year comments 1:26

Watch Luke Kennard's surprise after Justin Jackson's ACC player of the year comments
Is NC milk safe? Agriculture official defends inspections 1:21

Is NC milk safe? Agriculture official defends inspections

View More Video