The death of Otto Warmbier escalates North Korea situation

Kim Jong Un, the dictator who inherited rule of North Korea, seems ignorant of the rest of the world and particularly of how North Korea is perceived. In the wake of the needless, cruel death of American student Otto Warmbier, sentenced to 15 years of hard labor essentially for a prank, Kim Jong Un is in more trouble than he can imagine.
He and his predecessor/father, the late Kim Jong Il, have long ruled with fear and megalomania, and they taunt both the United States and South Korea, strengthened by a trade alliance with China. President Donald Trump has claimed his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping will help rein in North Korea, but the senseless death of Wambier, who died after being brought home, has stirred Trump’s rhetoric.
China’s not going to cut North Korea off, though it could by ceasing all trade. But North Korea’s ambition for nuclear weapons is dangerous in particular to China. So Trump finds himself in a troubling foreign policy crisis. Warmbier’s death makes it imperative that North Korea release three other Americans it has detained. Americans must hope Trump has his top foreign policy people working behind the scenes to get that done.
The country does not need an inexperienced president facing a crisis of this magnitude with what appears to be a yet-to-be-completed foreign policy team. Let us hope Trump puts aside his tendency to respond emotionally and personally to any challenge and formulates a strong response to Warmbier’s death without a military confrontation.
