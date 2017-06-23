Raleigh’s City Hall on Hargett Street downtown was built in 1983. The city wants to tear down the building and create a new government complex.
Editorials

June 23, 2017 5:36 PM

Raleigh needs a new, more attractive City Hall that reflects the city today

BY THE EDITORIAL BOARD

Yes. It’s time. Raleigh’s six-story City Hall across from Nash Square on Hargett Street in downtown was built in 1983. But the city’s booming population, and a corresponding increase in the workforce – along with an anticipated additional 600 employees over the next seven years – demands action, or at least planning for action.

Council members now are discussing tearing down the current facilities, including a vacant police station and parking lot along with City Hall headquarters, to be replaced with a new facility that might cost $90 million.

The figure isn’t as daunting as it may seem, because the city owns property downtown that is ever-growing in value, and might be worth as much as $50 million.

Raleigh is a big, modern city is so many ways now, and the current City Hall just doesn’t measure up. It looks dated, and it lacks, for example, adequate safety measures common in government buildings elsewhere that house offices for mayors and city councils.

Raleigh just deserves a City Hall that citizens can be proud of, and one that can be part of downtown revitalization. The new building ought to use its good location across from Nash Square park, which is and could continue to be a sort of serene oasis in a bustling downtown.

The investment is well worth it, and the city’s opportunity to sell other property when such property is at a premium makes this a good time to get serious about this.

