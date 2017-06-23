Durham arts programs enrich wallets as well as culture

State Sen. Mike Woodard of Durham is president of the Durham Arts Council board, so he might be a little prejudiced when it comes to breathless praise of the Bull City when he proclaimed Durham “the cultural capital of North Carolina.”
But in some ways, Woodard has a pretty good case.
And one thick folder in that case is a recently-released report in which Durham was part of a national survey of more than 300 communities in the United States focused on the economic impact of investment in the arts. The conclusion? If you’re in Durham, put your money in the arts instead of the Dow.
OK, maybe you shouldn’t go that far.
But the survey found that local nonprofit arts organizations in Durham County added more than $150 million in spending to the economy in the 2015 fiscal year. That’s based on data from no less than 69 nonprofit arts organizations.
Those organizations spent more than $100 million during that fiscal period, and audiences spent nearly $50 million. The nonprofits produced revenue for local government amounting to $6.9 million and $6.3 million for state government. More significantly, perhaps, those nonprofits kin to the arts supported 5,722 full-time jobs and $132.5 million in household income.
And here’s a kicker: This particular survey didn’t include for-profit arts venues, such as the Durham Performing Arts Center. Known as the DPAC, it’s brought some of the top performers and Broadway touring shows in the world to Durham in a state-of-the-art performing hall that is drawing people from all over North Carolina and the nation. DPAC (“Dee-pack”) has brought, since its opening, hundreds of thousands of visitors and millions of dollars to downtown Durham and supported a multitude of new businesses around the American Tobacco complex.
Bottom line: The arts make not just a difference, but a huge difference, and not just in a community’s spirit or image – something Durham knows is significant, but something it can’t really calculate – but in hard cash, long green.
On any given show night at DPAC, restaurants in the area are full, and in summertime, visitors are gathered outside in the American Tobacco complex area taking in the night air and listening to the flowing waters. They might add an art show to the evening, or just a walk.
All the Triangle clearly benefits from the intense efforts to build arts programs and draw people to city centers. Raleigh seems the “festival” capital of North Carolina (not trying to top you, Sen. Woodard), with downtown streets closed on many weekends so that arts groups can gather.
As the survey shows, in addition to enriching a community’s soul, the arts and all things related to them enrich a community’s purse. And that is a good selling point for encouraging more public investment in them.
