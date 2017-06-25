NC should resolve commercial and recreational fishing dispute

That’s something one doesn’t see every day in the Legislative Building neighborhood – a long line of recreational fishermen towing their boats around the Capital City last week to make a point. And the point?
That fishing stocks are depleted for everyone else, including the huge numbers of recreational fishermen on the Tar Heel coast. The recreational guys have been pushing for years for rules to build stocks and put even some minor limits on commercial fishing, but they haven’t gotten anywhere. They have a House bill in now, but who knows?
One problem is that commercial fishing is big business, and a strong traditional business in this coastal state going back generation after generation. Legislators do not eagerly wade into the issue (sure, pun intended) because it can be complicated and trying to deal with it can make enemies of commercial fishermen or of those who do it for themselves.
Lawmakers ought to form a bipartisan commission or task force to bring the disagreeing forces together and come up with something that will work for everyone. Getting to the table is most of the battle.
Comments