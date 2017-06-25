NC should resolve commercial and recreational fishing dispute

A group comprised mostly of recreational fisherman tow their fishing boats around the Legislative Building in Raleigh in parade-like fashion to rally support for HB867 on June 20. According to supporters, the bill would change the way North Carolina marine fisheries are managed to guarantee sustainable harvest in the future. They cite studies that show only five out of 22 state-managed finfish and shellfish stocks are considered “viable.” The others are “depleted” or “of concern.” Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com