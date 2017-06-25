A good result as Cary OKs Habitat for Humanity homes

An extended dispute over a proposed Habitat for Humanity project in Cary has ended well, and not just because Habitat will be able to add a little to the town’s inventory of affordable housing with seven homes on 2.6 acres of empty land along Trimble Avenue, south of West Chatham Street.
The Cary Town Council approved the project last week. Those who have opposed and continued to oppose the project might not agree, but the process was illustrative of how town government is supposed to work.
Habitat initially proposed 23 homes; the number was gradually culled after opposition arose. Proponents and opponents were heard. In the end, a compromise was approved, though it’s not to the liking of some neighbors.
In fairness to those who opposed the project, many were concerned that the additional construction could cause flooding. They weren’t simply against lower-cost housing. An attorney for Habitat sounded the right note when he acknowledged that infill projects can be disruptive to established neighborhoods.
The council gets due credit for hearing all, and for making the right decision. All over North Carolina, the debate about affordable housing is ongoing and the issues are similar: Everyone agrees it’s needed, but finding a location when there is so much competition for land is difficult, and advocates for such housing sometimes are too quick to label those who hesitate as NIMBYs (not in my backyard).
Cary has set a good example. And Habitat can make this a showcase of its noble work.
Comments