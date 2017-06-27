Jeremy Joseph Christian, a white supremacist, shouts as he is arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Authorities say Christian started verbally abusing two young women, including one wearing a hijab. When three men on the train intervened, police say, Christian attacked them, killing two and wounding one.
Jeremy Joseph Christian, a white supremacist, shouts as he is arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Authorities say Christian started verbally abusing two young women, including one wearing a hijab. When three men on the train intervened, police say, Christian attacked them, killing two and wounding one. Beth Nakamura AP
Jeremy Joseph Christian, a white supremacist, shouts as he is arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Authorities say Christian started verbally abusing two young women, including one wearing a hijab. When three men on the train intervened, police say, Christian attacked them, killing two and wounding one. Beth Nakamura AP

Editorials

June 27, 2017 11:10 AM

The curious loss of a UNC grant that touched on white supremacy

BY THE EDITORIAL BOARD

The deal was done, and then it wasn’t. UNC-Chapel Hill has lost a grant promised from the federal government that would have been used to fund projects to undercut jihadist recruiting and other radical violence. The Trump administration canceled the grant, and some wonder if the $900,000 was lost because UNC’s application also said it would apply some of the same approaches to jihadist propaganda, in terms of undermining it, to white supremacists.

Applications approved under President Trump’s administration apparently focused only on jihadist movements to recruit potential terrorists. UNC researchers said they, too, would have focused on that primarily, but might have looked at white supremacy as well.

Given Trump’s right-wing base, this cancellation is curious. Are universities to be held to the ideological standards of Trump’s base? White supremacy, a movement which certainly seeks to recruit young people, is worthy of study, after all. It is a phenomenon that still exists in the United States and has been the subject of numerous academic works.

But the Trump administration apparently wants to focus its dollars on the more politically popular subject of jihadism.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

CHP helicopter plucks man from California river

CHP helicopter plucks man from California river 2:38

CHP helicopter plucks man from California river
Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan 1:57

Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan
What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 2:03

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos