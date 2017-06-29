Judge Mark D. Martin, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina has proposed that judges be appointed rather than elected.
Judge Mark D. Martin, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina has proposed that judges be appointed rather than elected. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com
Judge Mark D. Martin, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina has proposed that judges be appointed rather than elected. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Editorials

June 29, 2017 10:46 AM

Martin is right: pick NC judges based on merit, not politics

BY THE EDITORIAL BOARD

Mark Martin, chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, wisely used his opportunity to address members of the state’s Bar Association recently in Asheville. Martin, a Republican, sounded a call for merit selection of judges, something he would like the General Assembly to do through a constitutional amendment.

“It’s a good government issue,” Martin said, “not a political one.” His view was a recommendation of the North Carolina Commission on the Administration of Law and Justice, which has been studying the judicial branch.

He’s right, of course, even though the members of his own party in the General Assembly have done all they could, and are trying to do more, to make judicial elections more political. They’ve moved to make judicial races partisan and to weaken Gov. Roy Cooper’s authority in appointing judges.

Martin would have an independent panel evaluate those who wanted to be judges and rate them, and then have a government authority appoint them. There then would be periodic retention elections where judges would face up or down votes from the people based on their performance.

Martin’s right in principle, though he’s not about to say judges should be appointed by the governor, which they should be.

Alas, the chief justice may have good sense on his side, but the Republicans on Jones Street aren’t with him.

Related stories from The News & Observer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Coast Guard Rescues 4 Adults, 1 Child from water near Masonboro Inlet

Coast Guard Rescues 4 Adults, 1 Child from water near Masonboro Inlet 1:03

Coast Guard Rescues 4 Adults, 1 Child from water near Masonboro Inlet

Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children 4:21

Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children
'I'm really glad to be here,' says Canes top pick Martin Necas 2:59

'I'm really glad to be here,' says Canes top pick Martin Necas

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos