Relief coming for those hit by Hurricane Matthew

Gov. Roy Cooper has announced $810,000 in grants for non-profit groups to help those displaced by the flood waters of Hurricane Matthew last October. It’s a welcome development after delays and disappointment in insufficient relief from the federal government.

The action won’t make all those hit by Matthew’s waters whole again, but it’s going to get some people out of motels and perhaps help others return to their homes.

Dozens of nonprofit groups, who admirably have not forgotten those left wounded in many ways by Hurricane Matthew, will be joining in the freshly-funded relief efforts: That will include faith-based groups and smaller community groups of citizens who simply have wanted to help — and who, by the way, have been helping.

This is inspiration doubled and tripled, because often times following a disaster, there are bursts of organized efforts to help but as time goes by, even though many people are hurting, that help is harder to find. But the people who suffered because of Matthew can take heart that their fellow North Carolinians have not forgotten them, and stand ready with hammers and boards and food and funds and compassion to see to it that the hurricane that did them so much harm can be overcome.

In the coming months, it’s expected that more relief will be sought, and one hopes, more will be given.