A setback to same-sex marriage from appeals court

Phil Berger may be feeling his oats, but he won’t be feeling them for long. The state Senate’s president pro-tem, a lawyer, got an astonishingly bad law passed in 2015 that allowed magistrates in North Carolina to refuse to perform same-sex marriages if they had personal religious objections to such marriages.
The notion that a public official could refuse to perform official duties on his or her own say-so is preposterous, but unfortunately the federal 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, specifically Judge Harvie Wilkinson, has upheld a lower court ruling that the couples who brought the suit against the law lacked the “legal standing” to bring it. It sounds like a technicality. The U.S. Supreme Court has, after all, upheld same-sex marriage in the United States.
Magistrates must not be allowed to do their duty on a selective basis on any grounds. What if deputies sworn to uphold the law decided not to make an arrest because of their personal beliefs?
One hopes this will be a temporary setback and that Berger’s law will be overturned. Magistrates who do not do their duty should be fired, period. And Berger’s law would seem as well to fly in the face of church-state separation.
One court ruling should not be allowed to sanction bad law.
