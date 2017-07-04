Paul Hardin — a good man who made UNC better

UNC-CH Chancellor Paul Hardin outside South Building on campus in June 1995 shortly before he stepped down after seven years of leading the university. He died on July 1 at 86. Current chancellor Carol L. Folt said, “Chancellor Paul Hardin was a visionary leader who is remembered in North Carolina and across our nation for his dedication to promoting the life-changing impact and benefits of higher education.” C.STAFF PHOTO JIM BOUNDS Jim Bounds Jim Bounds