Trump’s first test

It is the first test of Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy, this volatile situation with North Korea’s latest missile launch.
Now the president will be measured by world leaders. Already, he’s criticizing China for not doing enough to put economic pressure on North Korea. But the latest disquieting event was the launch Tuesday of what apparently was an intercontinental missile above the Sea of Japan, showing perhaps that North Korea is getting close to a weapon that could reach Alaska. While weapons experts in the United States have been saying North Korea is far from technology that would enable it to launch a nuclear-equipped missile to the United States, experts also thought North Korea incapable of developing a missile such as the one apparently launched Tuesday.
So what does Trump, completely inexperienced in foreign policy and not skilled in the kind of personal diplomacy needed in dealing with international politics, do now? It must be hoped he’ll rely – heavily – upon the advice of advisers such as Gen. H.R. McMaster, national security adviser, and the experienced hands still in residence in the State Department. This is a time for serious, experienced people who will advise the president first to exercise restraint, to understand the potential impact of his tendency toward volatile words.
It is appropriate in this case for a president to warn North Korea that its actions will have consequences. But Trump also needs to continue to work with China and other nations that can have serious economic impact on North Korea, and even get the attention of its mercurial leader, Kim Jong-un, who has shown a deadly ruthlessness in dealing even with members of his own family.
Presidents, by the nature of the job, confront crises day after day. The test of their leadership is how well they reduce tensions or, when options are exhausted, how effectively they use force. When a president leaves office, there are always stories of occasions when the president or the secretary of state or other officials acted to calm a situation that had the potential to escalate into military conflict.
That’s why President Trump would do well to abandon his tendency to eschew the advice of others and talk with his predecessors about North Korea and foreign policy in general. And, he and his own advisers need to consult with the scientists who understand the North Koreans’ push to develop nuclear weapons. They can give the president an accurate read on the status of that effort.
Trump must fight his instincts to be volatile and combative and to vent his anger with finger-pointing, threats and ill-tempered remarks. A nation, however small, with an avowed hatred of the United States becomes considerably more than an annoyance when missiles are involved. Trump must rise to an occasion that calls for strength and diplomacy.
Comments