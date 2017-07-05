Visa program shortfall is hurting N.C.

Seasonal foreign workers are crucial to North Carolina businesses such as seafood and landscaping, and the H-2B visa program allowed businesses to get seasonal workers. They’re crucial for North Carolina, which has more H-2B visas than all states except for Texas and Colorado.
But Congress has not renewed an exemption that allowed returning workers to keep coming back to the U.S. without their numbers counting against the cap in the program. That means the application process is more daunting for workers and businesses.
And there is the underlying conundrum that involves overall immigration policy: Politicians like to speak against “illegal immigrants” even as businesses that rely on immigrant labor want to protect their low-cost workforce.
President Trump with his “wall” certainly made illegal immigration an issue in his campaign, but the reality on the ground – literally – is that American business needs immigrant labor, and immigrant labor needs the jobs. A better choice here would be to expand the H-2B program, with more oversight of the businesses that use such labor to ensure workers aren’t being exploited. Then, work on a sensible immigration policy that doesn’t force regular immigrant workers to live in the shadows.
North Carolina businesses, such as one seafood market that didn’t open in the state because of a shortage of workers, understand what happens when political rhetoric turns into reality. Everyone, workers and business owners, pays the price. Political leaders need to do better. Much better.
Comments