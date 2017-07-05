A last chance to be heard on seismic testing off the NC coast

When July 4th fireworks boomed Tuesday, many dog owners shielded their pets from the sounds that can frighten and confuse animals. But when explosions go off underwater, there’s nothing people can do to protect sea animals – many of them with highly sensitive hearing – from a sonic trauma that can upset their migratory and mating patterns.

That danger is now looming off the North Carolina coast. The National Marine Fisheries Service is weighing whether to allow companies to scan the ocean floor for oil and gas deposits using seismic testing. The testing involves firing large air guns underwater at levels around 250 decibels and reading the sound waves for evidence of deposits. The testing would go on for months with blasts several times per minute. The noise will be confusing and possibly damaging to whales, dolphins, sea turtles and others that communicate through sound.

The proposed testing along an area that extends roughly from Delaware to Florida has drawn strong opposition form coastal communities including those in North Carolina. But the Trump administration’s support for developing more fossil fuel sources could override local objections.

The deadline for public comment on this issue is July 21. Email comments to: ITP.Laws@noaa.gov

Send written comments to: Jolie Harrison, chief, Permits & Conservation Division, Office of Protected Resources, National Marine Fisheries Service, 1315 East-West Highway, Silver Springs, MD 20910.

Correction: An earlier version of this editorial said the deadline for comment was July 6. On July 3, it was extended for 15 days.