Trump trips over his Russian tweets

In about the amount of time it took President Trump to come up with the notion of a “cyber security unit” with the Russians of all people in some Sunday morning tweeting, Republicans in the U.S. Senate joined Democrats in a strong rejection of the idea,

Twelve hours later, Trump flip-flopped with a tweet that said, “The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn’t mean I think it can happen.

Trump’s tweets came shortly after his meeting with Russian head Vladimir Putin in Germany, where there was a lot of hand-shaking and, from the Trump camp, stories about how the president pressed Putin on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Cynics questioned the idea that Trump — whose campaign was allegedly favored by the Russians — would press Putin all that hard after saying lots of complimentary things about the Russian leader over the years.

And wouldn’t you know it — as Trump was unveiling his cyber security idea, The New York Times broke a story that the president’s oldest son, Donald Jr., had a meeting with a Russian lawyer shortly after his father clinched the GOP presidential nomination in June of last year. The lawyer, The Times reported, had promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton. Also attending was Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign manager at the time, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Manafort is one of those under scrutiny from Robert Mueller in the ongoing probe of the Trump campaign and the 2016 election. The meeting apparently came to nothing.

In any case, Trump’s goofy idea about a joint cyber security effort with the Russians was immediately repudiated by no less than Republican U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and John McCain. Then, of course, the mercurial president backed off it, too.

As has been the case before, Trump might have been able to tout his G20 Hamburg summit as a success if he’d just been able to stay off Twitter and stand silent. After all, these days all it takes for the president to get some measure of praise from Republicans in Congress and the media he loves to hate is to just not mess things up with a huge gaffe. But Trump just can’t help himself.

The fallout from his post-Putin tweeting merely serves to underline Trump’s inexperience in foreign affairs and his exclusive focus on his own image and his standing with his base above all else. McCain, Graham and others have been around long enough to understand the challenges of foreign policy, particularly in dealing with someone like Putin, whose ruthlessness is no secret and who must view Trump as an amateur.

Trump should rely on experienced people, McCain and Graham included, to lead him in his dealings with foreign leaders and prevent him from recurrences of foot-in-mouth episodes like the latest impetuous tweets.

The president’s on-the-job training is painful and worrisome, but if he will rely on those who are savvy in foreign policy — and not just his 36-year-old son-in-law, Kushner — and make decisions based on their counsel and not his emotional instincts, he will be able to keep the ship of state fairly stable. That is now the goal of foreign policy.