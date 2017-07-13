Wray makes a good debut in Congress

The question remaining around Christopher Wray, the highly-qualified nominee to succeed James Comey as FBI director, doesn’t have to do with his resume. It’s more a curiosity: After the way President Trump appeared to treat Comey — the former director Trump fired said the president demanded a personal loyalty pledge – how in the world did Trump get someone like Wray to take the job?
OK, it is a pretty good job, true. And Wray’s young enough at 50 to have another career ahead even after 10 years at the bureau, which is the length of a standard term. But Wray’s testimony before members of the Senate at his confirmation hearing wasn’t exactly Trump-friendly: Wray said an investigation into possible connections between the Trump campaign and the Russians is not a “witch hunt” as Trump has described it; he says he would not give the president a personal pledge of loyalty. He said, “Anybody who thinks I would be pulling punches as FBI director sure doesn’t know me very well.”
He sounds like a person with the right stuff, and even Trump may have to tread lightly after his firing of Comey and the subsequent embarrassment it brought to his administration and the damage it did to his credibility. Given the way the Russian investigation will now include a look at meetings between Trump’s son and son-in-law and a Russian lawyer, the president can’t afford to get in another confrontation with another FBI director.
