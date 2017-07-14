The Carolina Hurricanes' Bryan Bickell (29) watches the action from the bench during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on April 6, 2017. It was his first game on home ice in months. he has missed most of the season after being diagnosed with MS last year.The Islanders beat the Canes 3-0.
Editorials

July 14, 2017 9:30 AM

Hoping the Hurricanes will stay at home

BY THE EDITORIAL BOARD

Chuck Greenberg, former CEO of the Texas Rangers and long involved in professional sports as an attorney and minor league owner, will, according to reports, be the new owner of the Carolina Hurricanes. Peter Karmanos Jr. has a letter of intent to sell the team, which came to North Carolina in 1997 and to a new arena in Raleigh in 1999.

Part of the deal is that the Hurricanes will remain in Raleigh, but that assurance isn’t likely to relieve the tension among some fans who have feared that inconsistent attendance would put the ‘Canes at risk of a sale and that the team might be moved. There are some minority owners in the area.

The Hurricanes, after a shaky start at temporary headquarters in Greensboro for two years, certainly captured the fancy of Triangle fans over time, and in the 2005-06 season won the Stanley Cup, ramping up the number of “Caniacs” in the state. Times have been pretty lean since, but the Hurricanes retain an ardent corps of faithful fans who are certainly hoping that new ownership — and Greenberg is said to be a fan’s kind of executive — will indeed keep the team right where it is.

