A Raleigh ‘rally’ for Houston’s victims

Many Raleigh citizens have done their individual best to help victims of the flooding in Houston and now will do so for the citizens in Florida hurt by Hurricane Irma.
But a chance comes today (Saturday) for more help, when Raleigh businesses band together to donate a portion of their sales to Rally + Relief, which will send the money to the Greater Houston Community Foundation. The organization helped Hurricane Matthew victims last fall, to the tune of $30,000. Organizers anticipate more money will be raised this time around, as more businesses are participating.
Jedidiah Gant organized the fundraising effort after his own family was affected by Matthew, when he had to get his children out of flood-soaked Robeson County. He was struck by the same feelings he had last year and went to local businesses for help. The list of businesses participating can be found at rallyandreliefnc.com.
It’s efforts such as this that make a difference and importantly, give people far from a tragedy the feeling that they’re doing something. And most residents want that feeling, rather than just leaving the recovery effort to government – though that help is important. But pitching in with something such as Rally + Relief gives others, from around the country, the sense that they’ve at least done something, just as they’d hope strangers might help them if a need came.
