Volunteers sort through clothing donations and prepare them for delivery to North Carolina flood victims Wednesday at the Salvation Army Community Center in Raleigh. Left to right: Juanita McCullers; Sam Harvey; program director Lib Tiller (striped shirt); Doris Wrench and Christine Johnson. Donated goods will be loaded onto a truck and delivered to disaster areas as soon as there's enough to fill a truck.
Editorials

A Raleigh ‘rally’ for Houston’s victims

BY THE EDITORIAL BOARD

September 15, 2017 10:30 AM

Many Raleigh citizens have done their individual best to help victims of the flooding in Houston and now will do so for the citizens in Florida hurt by Hurricane Irma.

But a chance comes today (Saturday) for more help, when Raleigh businesses band together to donate a portion of their sales to Rally + Relief, which will send the money to the Greater Houston Community Foundation. The organization helped Hurricane Matthew victims last fall, to the tune of $30,000. Organizers anticipate more money will be raised this time around, as more businesses are participating.

Jedidiah Gant organized the fundraising effort after his own family was affected by Matthew, when he had to get his children out of flood-soaked Robeson County. He was struck by the same feelings he had last year and went to local businesses for help. The list of businesses participating can be found at rallyandreliefnc.com.

It’s efforts such as this that make a difference and importantly, give people far from a tragedy the feeling that they’re doing something. And most residents want that feeling, rather than just leaving the recovery effort to government – though that help is important. But pitching in with something such as Rally + Relief gives others, from around the country, the sense that they’ve at least done something, just as they’d hope strangers might help them if a need came.

