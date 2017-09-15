A Raleigh ‘rally’ for Houston’s victims

Volunteers sort through clothing donations and prepare them for delivery to North Carolina flood victims Wednesday at the Salvation Army Community Center in Raleigh. Left to right: Juanita McCullers; Sam Harvey; program director Lib Tiller (striped shirt); Doris Wrench and Christine Johnson. Donated goods will be loaded onto a truck and delivered to disaster areas as soon as there's enough to fill a truck. Sher Stoneman Sher Stoneman