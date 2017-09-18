DA makes right call in NCSU case

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman faced a tough call as she weighed whether to charge five N.C. State University football players who faced sexual assault allegations filed by three women this past July. She has made a thoughtful decision in deciding not to pursue criminal charges. The law’s requirements for bringing such charges are specific, and if Freeman or any other district attorney feels they are not met, it is simply wrong to pursue them. (The Duke lacrosse case certainly was the example of the wrong decision being made.)
The players were accused by three women who attended a campus party hosted by one of the players: One said she became inebriated and thinks she was assaulted; another said she was groped; another said she was feeling pressure to have sex with one of the men. Two of the players were dismissed from the team, and three others were suspended for violating the student athlete conduct code regarding the use of drugs and alcohol. There is still a Title IX investigation under a federal law that bars discrimination based on sex.
Freeman rightly took time for her office to go through information from university police, including video surveillance, messages between those involved and toxicology reports. It appears all involved, including the university police and other officials and Freeman’s office, were thorough and fair. That was vital to gaining an appropriate resolution.
