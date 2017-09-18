Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Editorials

DA makes right call in NCSU case

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

September 18, 2017 12:00 PM

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman faced a tough call as she weighed whether to charge five N.C. State University football players who faced sexual assault allegations filed by three women this past July. She has made a thoughtful decision in deciding not to pursue criminal charges. The law’s requirements for bringing such charges are specific, and if Freeman or any other district attorney feels they are not met, it is simply wrong to pursue them. (The Duke lacrosse case certainly was the example of the wrong decision being made.)

The players were accused by three women who attended a campus party hosted by one of the players: One said she became inebriated and thinks she was assaulted; another said she was groped; another said she was feeling pressure to have sex with one of the men. Two of the players were dismissed from the team, and three others were suspended for violating the student athlete conduct code regarding the use of drugs and alcohol. There is still a Title IX investigation under a federal law that bars discrimination based on sex.

Freeman rightly took time for her office to go through information from university police, including video surveillance, messages between those involved and toxicology reports. It appears all involved, including the university police and other officials and Freeman’s office, were thorough and fair. That was vital to gaining an appropriate resolution.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War 1:41

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
'I'm here with the only purpose to come and serve you,' new Bishop says 2:23

'I'm here with the only purpose to come and serve you,' new Bishop says

View More Video