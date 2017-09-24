Sanctions promising for N. Korea standoff

There actually has been a positive development in the Trump administration’s handling of a response to North Korea’s pursuit of a nuclear profile. The best option for dealing with Kim Jong Un always has been economic sanctions, and now China, a neighbor of North Korea, will not have its banks doing business with North Korean entities, says Chinese President Xi Jinping. That could have significant effects on Kim and his country.
Certainly the petty exchanges between President Trump and Kim have reduced the tensions between the Trump administration and North Korea to almost childish dimensions, with Kim calling Trump a “dotard,” an obscure term implying someone is senile. Trump shouldn’t respond to such things, but he can’t help himself, and when he continues to tweet with threats, he doesn’t really strengthen his position.
But economic sanctions from China are a point of strength, and one Kim can’t ignore. Kim is an absolute dictator who doesn’t hesitate to use violence to enforce his way, but he’s going to have to face consequences if his people are having trouble supporting themselves and getting needed supplies. More sanctions are the proper, and wise, course. They can speak for themselves.
Comments