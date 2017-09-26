More Videos

Editorials

Trump’s tweets demean his office

BY THE EDITORIAL BOARD

September 26, 2017 9:00 AM

Here he goes again. President Trump, perhaps concerned that his approval numbers seem to have stabilized and no great controversies have exploded of late, decided to create one, on Twitter, of course. This time, he’s after professional athletes, purely coincidence, of course, that they happen to be African-American athletes. Right. Just as his questioning of President Obama’s birthplace had nothing to do with the fact that he was black. Right.

Lately, Trump’s blasted athletes who have protested the treatment of minorities by raising their fists during the national anthem, something that started with now-free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick refusing to stand for the national anthem during National Football League pregame ceremonies. And, having been criticized by Golden State Warriors basketball superstar Stephen Curry, Trump made great show of rescinding an invitation to Curry to visit the White House, something Curry’s team isn’t going to do. University of North Carolina Coach Roy Williams also isn’t going to take his national championship team to Pennsylvania Avenue.

Trump doesn’t really care, as long as he can capture some headlines with his bullying and talking about how any player who didn’t stand during the anthem ought to be fired, etc. It’s the same old Trump, and the same new Trump, thoroughly enjoying media attention however he can get it. What he apparently doesn’t realize is that he lowers the respect the American people have for him every time he opens his mouth to sputter out another insult. This kind of behavior is demeaning to him, and more importantly, to his office.

