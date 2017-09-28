NC is no model for US tax cuts

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-ND) (2nd L) speaks as Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) (L) and Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) (R) listen during a news conference announce the “SUCCEED Act” September 25 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. Tillis is also advocating federal tax cuts that follow the North Carolina model that passed in 2013 when he served as the state’s House speaker. Alex Wong Getty Images