Corey Branch
Corey Branch Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
Corey Branch Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Editorials

Our picks for Raleigh City Council

BY THE EDITORIAL BOARD

October 08, 2017 1:00 PM

Election day Tuesday will determine the course of Raleigh’s city government over the next two years. Today we review our editorial endorsements.

Mayor

Nancy McFarlane

McFarlane is an experienced, three-term mayor and former council member who has accomplished much, from continued downtown revitalization to the purchase of Dix Hospital property for a transformative park to including all parts of the city in decision-making. She has well-earned a fourth term.

At-large City Council

Incumbent Russ Stephenson and candidates Nichole Stewart and Stacy Miller all have our endorsement, Stephenson for his experience and Stewart and Miller for their energy and promise.

District A

Dickie Thompson is a local executive with a family construction firm and an incumbent who’s done a splendid job.

District B

David Cox is the incumbent, and an industrial automation researcher with a quiet determination.

District C

Corey Branch, the incumbent, is in IT management and a Raleigh native close to his Southeast Raleigh constituents.

District D

Kay Crowder is the incumbent and a strong advocate for neighborhoods and the disadvantaged.

District E

Bonner Gaylord is a veteran and productive council member and general manager of North Hills.

Finally, we support the Raleigh transportation bond and the road renovations it will bring.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War 1:41

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
'I'm here with the only purpose to come and serve you,' new Bishop says 2:23

'I'm here with the only purpose to come and serve you,' new Bishop says

View More Video