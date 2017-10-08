Our picks for Raleigh City Council

Election day Tuesday will determine the course of Raleigh’s city government over the next two years. Today we review our editorial endorsements.
Mayor
Nancy McFarlane
McFarlane is an experienced, three-term mayor and former council member who has accomplished much, from continued downtown revitalization to the purchase of Dix Hospital property for a transformative park to including all parts of the city in decision-making. She has well-earned a fourth term.
At-large City Council
Incumbent Russ Stephenson and candidates Nichole Stewart and Stacy Miller all have our endorsement, Stephenson for his experience and Stewart and Miller for their energy and promise.
District A
Dickie Thompson is a local executive with a family construction firm and an incumbent who’s done a splendid job.
District B
David Cox is the incumbent, and an industrial automation researcher with a quiet determination.
District C
Corey Branch, the incumbent, is in IT management and a Raleigh native close to his Southeast Raleigh constituents.
District D
Kay Crowder is the incumbent and a strong advocate for neighborhoods and the disadvantaged.
District E
Bonner Gaylord is a veteran and productive council member and general manager of North Hills.
Finally, we support the Raleigh transportation bond and the road renovations it will bring.
