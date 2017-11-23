More Videos

  • Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

    Veteran journalist Charlie Rose has been accused of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior by eight women. In a Washington Post report, three women accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream. PBS has halted distribution of Rose's interview program and CBS News has suspended him.

Veteran journalist Charlie Rose has been accused of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior by eight women. In a Washington Post report, three women accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream. PBS has halted distribution of Rose's interview program and CBS News has suspended him.
Veteran journalist Charlie Rose has been accused of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior by eight women. In a Washington Post report, three women accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream. PBS has halted distribution of Rose's interview program and CBS News has suspended him. Meta Viers/McClatchy

Editorials

Rose, before and after the fall

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

November 23, 2017 08:30 AM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 38 MINUTES AGO

North Carolina was proud of Charlie Rose. A native, a graduate of Duke University and the Duke law school, and someone who for a substantial two decades conducted perhaps the most thoughtful interview show on television through his own company.

And Rose made frequent visits to his home state, including to a farm near Oxford he called a retreat. He also appeared at many university functions and other events that called for a celebrity with Tar Heel roots – a role that previously had been filled by the late Charles Kuralt, like Rose a native who conducted interviews that touched the head and the heart.

Now, of course, Rose’s career has ended in flames after sexual harassment allegations from several women. It’s hard to imagine the 75-year-old New York-based media and social star will be able to restore his public image.

Stars and public figures who rarely sat for lengthy interviews – Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda, musicians, otherwise reclusive authors –would spend an hour or a half-hour with Rose, whose questions were more precise than the usual “TV interviewer.” Rose’s standard was higher, and his archive is valuable to all who seek information about history, politics or social agendas.

No more. It is a shame that his public career ended this way for Rose, but his alleged behavior was deplorable by any standard, and for it there is no answer.

