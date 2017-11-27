Action on Haitians is not credible

Protesters march to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, where he will be spending the Thanksgiving holiday, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Fla. They were protesting the Trump administration's decision to end a temporary residency permit that has allowed almost 60,000 citizens from Haiti to live and work in the United States since an earthquake shook the Caribbean nation in 2010. Lynne Sladky AP