This file photo taken on January 10, 2017 shows former White House national security advisor Michael Flynn during a conference on the transition of the US Presidency from Barack Obama to Donald Trump at the US Institute Of Peace in Washington DC.
This file photo taken on January 10, 2017 shows former White House national security advisor Michael Flynn during a conference on the transition of the US Presidency from Barack Obama to Donald Trump at the US Institute Of Peace in Washington DC. CHRIS KLEPONIS AFP/Getty Images
This file photo taken on January 10, 2017 shows former White House national security advisor Michael Flynn during a conference on the transition of the US Presidency from Barack Obama to Donald Trump at the US Institute Of Peace in Washington DC. CHRIS KLEPONIS AFP/Getty Images

Editorials

Is there about to be a Flynn flip-flop?

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

November 27, 2017 12:00 PM

It’s a bit of a legal twist with which lawyers everywhere can identify. A person subject to an investigation along with other people suddenly quits communicating, through his or her lawyers, with attorneys for those with a common interest. It makes those others nervous, because it signals that one person, the one who’s stopped that communication, may be seeking a deal on his or her own.

Michael Flynn, the retired general who was briefly President Trump’s national security adviser, is a name of interest in a probe from special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. What Flynn – who’s had a multitude of foreign contacts through his consulting firm – knows that might pertain to that investigation is mysterious at this point, but the fact that his lawyers have quit communicating with President Trump’s lawyers could be a sign that Flynn may be ready to cooperate with Mueller. To cut a deal, in other words.

Considering the tweets that have come from Trump over the last months, it’s unlikely he’d see Flynn’s cooperation as helpful to his desire to have all the Russian meddling stuff go away. On the contrary, Flynn (whose son works with him) was a Trump supporter who encouraged cheers of “Lock her up” in campaign crowds, referring to Hillary Clinton.

When Donald Trump wrote “The Art of the Deal,” this isn’t what he had in mind.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War

    Stephen A. Cheney, a retired U.S. Marine Corps brigadier general and CEO of the American Security Project, argues that climate change in the form of a historic drought contributed to the Syrian War and the rise of ISIS.

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War 1:41

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
'I'm here with the only purpose to come and serve you,' new Bishop says 2:23

'I'm here with the only purpose to come and serve you,' new Bishop says

View More Video