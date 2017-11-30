The race for Christmas trees

Well, there’s always one of those silvery, shimmering things that some New Yorkers go for in those sleek, Manhattan high-rises. They call them Christmas trees, and they’re fashionable, we hear, among the smart set.

But of course, in these parts, we’re more Mebane and Moncure than Manhattan, and this is the time of year when the young ones start clamoring for their Christmas trees. And some are pretty discriminating, not wanting “fake” trees even though the new ones look alive enough to demand water and a vacuum for the needles.

If a “real” tree is the preference in your household, then growers and sellers caution that you’d best get out early and pick out a tree and get it home. Even if your household prefers a late decorating party, you can put the tree in a bucket of water until it’s ready for garland and ornaments.

But go ahead and get it, growers say, because thanks to the recession of long ago and the reduced number of trees planted in that time, there could be a tree shortage this year. And this comes from growers in North Carolina, which produces more than 20 percent of America’s trees, putting the state second in the country in terms of tree production. (Oregon is first.)

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW