  How long will this year's supply of Christmas trees last ?

    Growers at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh offer some answers about the possible shortage of Christmas trees this season. The economic challenges of the last recession and a shortage of seedlings ten years ago will affect the supply and prices for the next few years.

Growers at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh offer some answers about the possible shortage of Christmas trees this season. The economic challenges of the last recession and a shortage of seedlings ten years ago will affect the supply and prices for the next few years. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Editorials

The race for Christmas trees

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

November 30, 2017 10:30 AM

Well, there’s always one of those silvery, shimmering things that some New Yorkers go for in those sleek, Manhattan high-rises. They call them Christmas trees, and they’re fashionable, we hear, among the smart set.

But of course, in these parts, we’re more Mebane and Moncure than Manhattan, and this is the time of year when the young ones start clamoring for their Christmas trees. And some are pretty discriminating, not wanting “fake” trees even though the new ones look alive enough to demand water and a vacuum for the needles.

If a “real” tree is the preference in your household, then growers and sellers caution that you’d best get out early and pick out a tree and get it home. Even if your household prefers a late decorating party, you can put the tree in a bucket of water until it’s ready for garland and ornaments.

But go ahead and get it, growers say, because thanks to the recession of long ago and the reduced number of trees planted in that time, there could be a tree shortage this year. And this comes from growers in North Carolina, which produces more than 20 percent of America’s trees, putting the state second in the country in terms of tree production. (Oregon is first.)

You’re likely to have the most trouble if you are a “last-minute” tree buyer, but that goes for limited edition Pokemon cards or special light sabers or anything else the children deem worth having. So unless you want to face the brood with a silver shimmer, better get rolling.

