GOP backs a tax-cut disaster

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, joined by, from left, Linda McMahon, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, chairman of the Senate Small Business Committee, and Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, hold a news conference to talk about the Republican tax plan and how they say it will help small business, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. J. Scott Applewhite AP