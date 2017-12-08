Trump’s high-risk Mideast gamble

There he was again, doing the part of his job as president he seems to enjoy most of all: Donald Trump, his ever-present scowl in place, holding up a signed order – his signature is show-business large, of course – recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. He plans to move the American embassy there, an important symbolic step for the conservative government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The problem with this maneuver, as with other showy Trump bombast (border wall, etc.) is that the reality is complex indeed, and recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s alone simply rejects the beliefs of Palestinians that East Jerusalem, which is majority Arab, should be the capital of an independent Palestinian state.
This profoundly complex difference of viewpoints has perplexed generations of American leaders and others around the world who have tried to broker peace in the Mideast. President Harry Truman recognized Israel officially as the Jewish state in 1948, the time of its founding.
Every presidential administration since has supported Israel literally (with billions of dollars in annual aid) and figuratively, and some have believed they found the way to compromise between Israelis and Palestinians only to have their work upended by violence.
The problem with Trump’s move, which fulfills a promise he made during his presidential campaign, is that it will most emphatically alienate Palestinians and make the possibility of a peace negotiation and settlement – which he also promised, of course – all the more unlikely. The president seems to have no understanding of the delicate nature of Mideast diplomacy, with his top priority being able to check off another “promise kept” from his campaign list, no matter what its implications may be for roiling things in this already-volatile part of the world.
How will U.S. negotiators now bring Palestinians to the table? Once again, the president’s bombastic nature has put American diplomatic policy in limbo and will be seen by Israeli hard-liners such as Netanyahu as an affirmation of their no-compromise position.
That, in turn, could ignite more violence in the region, and in the 70 years since Israel’s founding, many innocent bystanders have perished.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis allegedly cautioned Trump to delay action. But Trump apparently was determined to keep that campaign promise – most others have fallen by the wayside – no matter what.
The Israeli-Palestinian stalemate has stymied many negotiators, but the reason that U.S. presidents have stated strong support for Israel, which does have a spiritual connection with the United States, without going as far as Trump did is that such a position will strengthen the hard-liners on both sides, thus making it more and more difficult to bring these longstanding enemies to the table.
Peace is the most important promise, not the one made in the heat of a campaign by someone who has demonstrated little understanding of diplomacy or, for that matter, of the Mideast.
