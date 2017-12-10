Fayetteville Street in downtown during a winter storm on Saturday, January 7, 2017 in Raleigh, N.C.
Editorials

Not waiting for the solstice

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

December 10, 2017 09:30 AM

Hello, Fall. Goodbye, Fall. Just what happened there? Fall is a season that this year seems to have gone the way of Spring in North Carolina, namely that it’s gone very quickly. It seems the weather forecasters – not that they control things, of course – went from telling us about “unseasonably warm” days in October and November to announcing freeze warnings and the need to check the winter coats out of the closet.

The Winter Solstice – also known as the first day of Winter – comes 10 days from now, but already warnings have gone up in the Triangle to guard against frozen pipes and the like, which is a sure sign of Winter in the South, where we don’t deal with Winter too well. Oh, we enjoy it OK, but our cities never seem to have enough snow plows and our immigrants from the North chuckle in watching us panic on the roadways or clear out the bread and milk at grocery stores at the first flake. Around here, that’s sometimes also the last flake.

So here we are again, as there’s starting to be a bit of a chill in the air, which seems only right as we set up our Christmas trees with all those ornaments with snow themes and get out the globes that, when shaken, call up a big storm.

In the Triangle, a weekend forecast saw a possibility of a little snow in some regions. Uh, oh, We’d like a couple of gallons of 2 percent and some whole grain, please.

