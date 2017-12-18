Harold Webb, center, laughs at a remark made by Vernon Malone after Webb’s swearing in as a member of the Wake County Board of Commissioners in 2003. Webb died Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.
Editorials

Webb’s strong, able leadership

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

December 18, 2017 10:00 AM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 07:07 PM

Harold Webb came back to North Carolina after his stint with the Tuskegee Airmen, a World War II unit of pilots and support personnel. Webb, who died last week, took on daring missions all of his active life in public service, too.

A teacher and administrator, he became, in 1977 under Gov. Jim Hunt, the first African-American state personnel director. He also did a substantial stint from 2003 to 2010 as a member of the Wake County Board of Commissioners. In that role, he did not fear controversy, though his own demeanor was one of calm and thoughtful deliberation. But in advocating the controversial practice of busing to achieve racial integration, he was not afraid of criticism.

Webb, who was 92 at his death, served as a mentor to young people in public service all his life and was one of a group of leaders of his generation who made Southeast Raleigh a force with which to be reckoned in city and county government. He had come along at a time when segregation was the rule of the day and understood better than most just how far the city, the state and the country had to go in order to achieve equality in all things. That struggle continues in some ways today.

Webb was proud to be a member of the Greatest Generation, and it may fairly be said that he was among those who made it the greatest.

