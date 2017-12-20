Cleanup by Cooper’s DHHS

A 2012 state audit recommended that managed care organizations paid hundreds of millions of dollars a year to coordinate Medicaid services for people suffering from physical and mental disabilities including drug addictions should be more closely scrutinized for their finances. But that got lost somewhere in the state bureaucracy.

So Cardinal Innovations ultimately came under scrutiny as reported by The Charlotte Observer for using public money for parties and retreats, chartered flights and big bonuses. The company’s CEO was boosted to $650,000, three times higher than the state limit, and more than $4 million was given to employees in bonuses. Said State Auditor Beth Wood: “Nobody (was) monitoring our tax dollars.”

So there will be a year-long investigation of Cardinal and other managed care companies across the state – looking into how the companies spent their money and whether the people they were supposed to be serving got served. The Observer reported that its sources in government and among health experts said the oversight problems went back to the administration of former Gov. Bev Perdue and continued through former Gov. Pat McCrory.

One legislator, Republican state Sen. Tommy Tucker of Union County, told The Observer he intervened in the case of a teenager who was going to be removed from her therapeutic foster home although she still had mental troubles.

“Nobody was pushing to look under the covers,” he said. “They (Cardinal) did not operate with any rules. Everybody let Cardinal become unaccountable.”

The kind of quasi-public, quasi-private setup of companies overseeing these services is the darling of Republicans, who have long been advocates of “privatizing” government services, including health care. Though there have been problems with this kind of setup elsewhere in the country, GOP lawmakers are often reluctant to acknowledge that perhaps government-run programs actually can be better than some kind of hybrid.

Cardinal executives don’t see themselves apparently as public employees and thus subscribe to the idea that they should be paid comparable to those in the private marketplace. The company’s former CEO said the money paid to him and other executives didn’t come out of money for care, but from the funds allowed for administrative costs. That former CEO, Richard Topping, said the state never raised questions about salaries until recently and that “then they should have brought that up and it should have been resolved.” There’s a rationalization that doubtless will have to be explained further in an investigation.

Thankfully, state Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, a physician and experienced administrator, is overseeing things now and has signaled she means business. Her agency, for example, has already done two audits of the company this year. This is yet another example of how Gov. Roy Cooper has hired supremely qualified people to fill roles in his administration that watch over agencies and programs that have a significant consequence for average North Carolinians, particularly those who need help.

And officials of the State Human Resources Office have said they’ve boosted oversight of Cardinal and other managed care organizations, but said in a statement, “This does not change the fact that Cardinal did not follow the requirements contained in North Carolina” law.

The virtues of public-private partnership are often in need of scrutiny and a bit of skepticism. It is good that the Cooper administration is willing to employ both.