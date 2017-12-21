Representative Robert Pittenger speaks at the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce addressing local as well as national issues on Monday, July 10.
Representative Robert Pittenger speaks at the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce addressing local as well as national issues on Monday, July 10. Jenna Eason jeason@charlotteobserver.com
Representative Robert Pittenger speaks at the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce addressing local as well as national issues on Monday, July 10. Jenna Eason jeason@charlotteobserver.com

Editorials

Pittenger facing the Rev. on his turf

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

December 21, 2017 04:30 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 09:36 PM

North Carolina 9th District U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger is facing another Republican primary challenge from the Rev. Mark Harris, former pastor of Charlotte’s First Baptist Church and a hard-line conservative. Harris gave Pittenger fits in last year’s primary, losing by just 134 votes.

Pittenger’s apparently decided to fight fire with fire. Or should that be, fire and brimstone with fire and brimstone? Or perhaps it would be appropriate to say Pittenger is going to face Harris on his home field, so to speak.

The congressman has a Christmastime ad, standing in front of a Christmas tree and a fireplace, and he’s attacking political correctness, he says. A tag line is, “Let’s end political correctness and put the true meaning of Christ back in Christmas.” The thing is, there are no widespread reports of people trying to take Christ out of Christmas, or, despite the arguments of some conservatives to the contrary, to ban people from wishing each other “Merry Christmas.”

Oh, sure, there have been instances where people suggested “Happy Holidays” would be more inclusive, but the claim that there’s a national threat to ban the saying of “Merry Christmas” is a fanciful notion advanced by some conservatives to rally their supporters. Which is what Pittenger appears to be doing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War

    Stephen A. Cheney, a retired U.S. Marine Corps brigadier general and CEO of the American Security Project, argues that climate change in the form of a historic drought contributed to the Syrian War and the rise of ISIS.

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War 1:41

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
'I'm here with the only purpose to come and serve you,' new Bishop says 2:23

'I'm here with the only purpose to come and serve you,' new Bishop says

View More Video