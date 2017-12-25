US President Donald Trump speaks about the passage of tax reform legislation on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, December 20, 2017. Trump hailed a "historic" victory Wednesday as the US Congress passed a massive Republican tax cut plan, handing the president his first major legislative achievement since taking office nearly a year ago.
Editorials

No wonder Trump loves the tax cut

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

December 25, 2017 09:30 AM

UPDATED December 23, 2017 07:10 PM

Everyone knows what’s coming now. The passage of so-called tax reform by Republicans in Congress will of course prompt President Trump to tour the country and bask in the cheers of his base over his one legislative accomplishment in the first year of his presidency. But if on this day after Christmas Americans have had a chance to unwrap the tax reform package in detail, they’ll see that the gift the president touted doesn’t fit many people – and can’t be returned. No matter for Trump; he’ll just bash his predecessor, President Obama. The crowds always love that.

Blasting away on others is all he’s got, after all. Evidenced by out-and-out falsehoods about this reform – it’s all about the middle class, it’s rocket fuel for the economy, it’s going to hurt him and other wealthy people – the president is a master of self-delusion. He pronounced this action, for example, as the largest tax cut in American history, though it’s not. Presidents Bush (George W.), Reagan, Kennedy and others did more.

Trump’s hard-core supporters will cheer on his attacks, literally no matter what he says. And he “protects” them by not releasing his own tax returns, which might show he and his family members will save many millions of dollars thanks to this reform.

Other Republicans, however, are concerned about the political consequences of a tax cut for the rich. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky says his GOP colleagues will “sell” reform to the people. Right. But what if they look under the hood?

