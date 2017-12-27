President Donald Trump's twitter feed is photographed on a mobile phone in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.
Editorials

Trump tweet storms still in the forecast

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

December 27, 2017 09:53 AM

Despite some decidedly mixed reviews, the Donald Trump Morning Show on Twitter has been picked up for a second season, at least apparently.

Look out, though. The president may fall victim to something he, as a show-business sort of guy, ought to know is a problem: reruns too familiar to the audience.

For what seems like years now, Trump’s been tweeting about “Crooked Hillary” in reference to his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, and about “Obamacare” as if, instead of a health care plan, it was a disease.

So how’d Trump get going the day after Christmas? More on Twitter about “Obamacare,” with this: “Based on the fact that the very unfair and unpopular Individual Mandate has been terminated as part of our Tax Cut Bill, which essentially Repeals (over time) ObamaCare.” And he took a poke at the FBI: “And they used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign!” A lot of his tweets were in capital letters, as the president clearly is mad at the FBI, a questionable strategy given the ongoing investigation of Russian manipulation of the 2016 election.

Trump’s tweeting has gone, in terms of public perception and the view of his aides, from being an example of a savvy candidate who knows how to use social media to a daily “Uh, oh” or “Oh, no” moment wherein the president vents his anger as if he’s clearing his sinuses. His tweet storms are amusing to his political enemies, who believe them to be the equivalent of a daily foot to the mouth, but when Trump starts “warning” North Korea and implying military actions on Twitter, the humor in his behavior quickly vanishes.

Thus, Trump’s staff ought to make this a Resolution: First one up, hide the phone and the laptop.

