September 28, 2016 3:50 PM

Vonna Viglione: Great journalism examples

In a day and time when we often lament the state of “journalism” writ large on the national scene, it was heartening to see two bright and notable exceptions.

Others have already commented on the exemplary coverage and investigation by Dan Kane about the academic and sports scandal at UNC. I add my own thanks and congratulations to him and The News & Observer.

The Sept. 23 news article “Study predicts stark differences in health care plans’ outcomes” by Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar covering the differences in health care plans by the major party candidates is another good piece of journalism. He took a very complicated subject and set forth a comparison that was factual, referenced sources for data and still presented in a very articulate and highly “readable” way.

This is the kind of journalism our founders hoped that we would have from a free press serving engaged and literate citizens.

Vonna Viglione

Raleigh

