Jim Garlich: President Trump unleashed

In the Sept. 15 Point of View “Grappling with choice,” the writer stated that Donald Trump was not a true Republican and would be an unpredictable leader. But he didn’t want to believe his own conclusions based on his own reasoning, lost the argument with himself and will vote for Trump. To convince himself, the writer said, “My best hope is that the core of the Republican Party and our leadership remain committed to basic conservative principles and can exert sufficient pressure on Trump as president to govern as a conservative.”
Well, if the best primary candidates in the Republican Party could not stop Trump, if Paul Ryan and Reince Priebus could not keep Trump for being Trump, then there is no chance he will change.
Commentators say, “This is the most unusual campaign.” Yes. Trump’s campaign is about Trump and not about being president. He wants the title of president in order to enhance the Trump brand. The campaign is all about Trump, the extreme narcissistic bully.
If he is elected, he will only be more full of himself and will not be controlled. Our beloved country and the world will suffer the consequences.
Jim Garlich
Cary
