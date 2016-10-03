Sorien Schmidt: ACA navigators a big help

ACA navigators a big help
The Sept. 8 editorial “N.C. gets boost for ACA guides” clearly highlighted the importance of in-person assisters in helping North Carolinians enroll in Affordable Care Act health insurance.
As Enroll America’s North Carolina state director, I have witnessed first-hand the importance of in-person assistance to the uninsured and those renewing Affordable Care Act plans. I have seen the relief that in-person assistance brings to consumers who have many questions about their health care options and need answers. I have heard countless consumers share touching stories expressing their gratitude for the help they got from navigators.
The navigator funding ensures that our state will have dedicated staff to answer North Carolinians’ questions about the enrollment process, insurance plans and financial help. Navigators provide hands-on help to ensure families are making the best decisions for their health care needs and budgets.
Whether getting a health insurance plan for the first time or renewing for the third time, North Carolinians can schedule an appointment in any county to get free, in-person help from navigators by calling 1-855-733-3711 or visiting getcoveredamerica.org.
Sorien Schmidt
Raleigh
