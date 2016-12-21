William Burpitt: Keep inflaming liberals, Zane

Little surprise that The N&O waited for a Sunday edition to roll out its rebuttal of J. Peder Zane’s Nov. 23 column “Democrats may be incapable of taking the high road,” offering as it does maximum readership coupled with maximum space to publish the predictable letters from its reliable stable of “progressive” readers.
These in turn fill half-a-page with the equally predictable reactionary dogma and name calling that passes for contemporary liberal thought, a vivid display of the smug, self-infatuation and fraudulent conceit that goes a long way toward explaining the Democrats’ election loss.
Hat’s off to Zane and a hope that he will continue to infuriate the left for – at least – four more years!
William Burpitt
Chapel Hill
