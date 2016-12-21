Marshall Brackett: Term limits would limit corruption

To all the letter writers in the Dec. 17 Sunday Forum: There is only one solution to all their complaints. And that is “term limits” for all members of Congress.
Now none of the Republicans nor the Democrats will bring this up and will fight “together,” imagine that, to keep the American people from getting a chance at voting for or against it.
Donald Trump is the only person that has the ability and this may be our only chance to get it done. Term limits will do away with the lifetime politicians and the corruption it breeds.
Marshall Brackett
Wake Forest
