Lydia Lindsey: ‘Duck and cover’ soon?

Mark Davis’ Dec. 15 column “Election swung by evil foreign power is a sore-loser fantasy” made partisan excuses for the Russians. This column should be in Weird News! It is an about-face from the GOP’s aggressive, hard-line stance on Russia.
I’m a Cold War baby. I remember “air raid drills” in schools, and I know Vladimir Putin is an authoritarian racist thug with no qualms at all about getting what he wants when he wants it, and Russian international ambitions do not change whether the government is Czarist, Communist or an oligarchy predicated on a bastard form of capitalism.
President Ronald Reagan’s “evil empire” remains, and the “evil empire” may have determined the outcome of our presidential election. Bombshells don’t come much bigger. Do I need to “duck and cover”?
Lydia Lindsey
Durham
