Joe Moran: ‘Greatness’ will extend to wealthy

The Dec. 18 news article “Trump’s Cabinet selections signal big shift from Obama” revealed what the President-elect meant by “making America great again.” He meant putting government solidly back into the hands of old, white, male corporate execs and military hard-liners.
Future history books may come to see the nominations as the death rattle of America’s former, ruling elite minority. In the meantime it spells increased hardship for the country’s poor, the uninsured, ethnic and sexual minorities and immigrant families. It works against anyone supporting fair graduated income taxes and just wages, and it militates against those advocating for long-overdue corporate and Pentagon accountability.
In the end, the “greatness” promised will be for those who’ve always sat atop the economic pyramid. These moneyed elites have bristled and resented help being extended to others through recent limited governmental reforms. Those egalitarian advances, which they’ve tried stymieing at every point, they can now “officially” rescind.
Joe Moran
Durham
