Louise Taylor: Power grab unconstitutional

Section 16 of the Constitution of North Carolina prohibits the passing of ex post facto laws. Surely, the hasty action taken by the General Assembly violates the spirit, if not the letter of that section of the Constitution.
Candidates ran for an office the duties and powers of which were defined in law, and voters voted for a candidate believing he would be empowered to carry out those duties.
But after the election of a Democratic governor, the Republican-dominated General Assembly has rewritten those duties, thereby punishing the winner and those who voted for him.
The N.C. Constitution is clear: Changing the rules after the fact is “oppressive, unjust and incompatible with liberty.”
Louise Taylor
Buies Creek
Comments