Michael Taylor: The power to rule, not govern

This is what gerrymandering will get us. A GOP-dominated legislature that knows no bounds in its abuse of power.
Our legislature stages a coup on Jones Street and fears no consequences at the polls since it has also selected its own voters back home.
The lawmakers’ hubris is such that Rep. Nelson Dollars proclaimed, “This isn’t mob rule. It is majority rule. Every member was elected in a constitutional way” (“McCrory starts signing bills to limit Democrats,” Dec. 17 news article). OK, Dollar, what about my constitutional right to vote for and help elect Roy Cooper? Dollar just effectively spit in the eye of 2,309,157 voters who also helped elect a democrat governor.
Dollar and his co-conspirators have turned the “Golden Rule” on its head. They understand it to mean if they have the gold they rule. These Republicans long ago decided they would much rather rule than govern. I actually would respect them at least a little if they had the courage of their own convictions and simply say they did this ... because they could.
Michael Taylor
Emerald Isle
